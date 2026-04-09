George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

George Weston Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and traded as high as $73.77. George Weston shares last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 601 shares traded.

George Weston Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

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George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) is a Canadian diversified food processing and distribution company with principal interests in grocery retail and baked goods. The company operates primarily through its controlling ownership of Loblaw Companies Limited, one of Canada’s largest food retailers, and through its Weston Foods bakery operations. Its business model spans product manufacturing, retailing, and associated services that support grocery operations and consumer packaged goods distribution.

Through its ownership stake in Loblaw, George Weston is connected to a wide array of retail banners, pharmacy operations and private-label brands that serve Canadian consumers, including national supermarket formats and in-store pharmacy and financial services.

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