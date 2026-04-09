EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 10,000 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 2,160,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,711,211.40. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $114,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $60,850.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $11.46 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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