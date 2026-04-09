Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as high as C$0.65. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$15.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.91.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

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