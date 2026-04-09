Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mine from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research raised Denison Mine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mine

Denison Mine Stock Up 1.1%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Denison Mine by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Denison Mine by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.25. Denison Mine has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

About Denison Mine

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company’s core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison’s flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts.

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