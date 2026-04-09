Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emprise Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $171.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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