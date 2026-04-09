Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 149,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 34.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 71.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at $874,331,362.40. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,507.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,032.80. The trade was a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 4.0%

SMG opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.59%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

See Also

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