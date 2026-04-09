Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 220.10 and last traded at GBX 218.91, with a volume of 52394008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.40.

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Centrica Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.92. The stock has a market cap of £9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

Insider Transactions at Centrica

In other news, insider Frank Mastiaux acquired 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £14,333.60. Also, insider Sue Whalley acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 per share, for a total transaction of £975.20. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,763 and have sold 1,273,167 shares valued at $254,633,400. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centrica

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Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.

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