Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 13.38. Approximately 508,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 238,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50.

Blue Star Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.79. The stock has a market cap of £5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.36.

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Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments. The firm invests globally. The firm typically invests between £250,000 ($387,850) and £2 million ($3.1 million) over the lifetime of an investment.

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