Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 283,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 312,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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