Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.02 and last traded at $167.95, with a volume of 29241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

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Landstar System Stock Up 2.8%

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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