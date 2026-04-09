BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIOA. Piper Sandler began coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BioAge Labs

Institutional Trading of BioAge Labs

In other BioAge Labs news, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $4,223,898.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,702,315.88. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $531,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $441,437.60. This represents a 54.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 267,540 shares of company stock worth $4,895,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,892,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 749.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 270,479 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000.

BioAge Labs Stock Performance

BIOA opened at $18.04 on Thursday. BioAge Labs has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 896.11%.The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

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BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

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