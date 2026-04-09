BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BIOA. Piper Sandler began coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on BioAge Labs
Insider Buying and Selling at BioAge Labs
Institutional Trading of BioAge Labs
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,892,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 749.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 270,479 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000.
BioAge Labs Stock Performance
BIOA opened at $18.04 on Thursday. BioAge Labs has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.
BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 896.11%.The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.
BioAge Labs Company Profile
BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.
At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.
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