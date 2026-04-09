Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISSC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. JonesTrading upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth about $5,529,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 288,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 259,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,927,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $409.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 21.02%.The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

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