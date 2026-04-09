Oak Thistle LLC Buys 4,126 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 35.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Allegion by 44.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Allegion by 204.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Main acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.65 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

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