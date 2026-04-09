Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $31.38 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emprise Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.6%

PG opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $336.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.32. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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