Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 7,318 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.34 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

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