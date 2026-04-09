Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 115,424 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $369.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

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Nouveau Monde Graphite is a Canadian mineral development company focused on the exploration, development and production of high-purity natural graphite for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The company’s flagship Matawinie graphite project, located north of Montreal in the province of Québec, represents one of the largest known high-grade natural graphite deposits globally. Nouveau Monde Graphite aims to advance the project toward commercial production by leveraging Québec’s abundant renewable hydroelectric power and strong mining expertise.

In addition to its core mining operations, the company operates a demonstration plant in Bécancour, Québec, where it produces coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) anode material.

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