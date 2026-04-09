Head to Head Analysis: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) versus Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) and Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Aoxin Tianli Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -83.16% N/A -25.28% Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Beyond Meat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Aoxin Tianli Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $275.50 million 0.99 -$160.28 million ($2.85) -0.21 Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beyond Meat and Aoxin Tianli Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aoxin Tianli Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Meat and Aoxin Tianli Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 2 0 0 1.25 Aoxin Tianli Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus price target of $0.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.00%. Given Beyond Meat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Aoxin Tianli Group.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aoxin Tianli Group has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Beyond Meat

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Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Aoxin Tianli Group

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BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

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