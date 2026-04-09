Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Up 14.1% – Time to Buy?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) shot up 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 and last traded at GBX 0.07. 28,203,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 67,854,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06.

Active Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

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Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification. It engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities. The company was formerly known as Cinpart plc and changed its name to Active Energy Group Plc in July 2010.

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