Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.24 and last traded at GBX 1.24. Approximately 3,579,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 628,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.41.

Mothercare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Mothercare

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Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

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