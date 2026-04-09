Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,147 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 105,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

MBB stock opened at $95.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3329 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

See Also

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