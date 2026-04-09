Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.2999. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 21,819 shares traded.

Aspen Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.12.

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Aspen Group Company Profile

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Aspen Group, Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) is a publicly traded online education company that delivers degree programs through its two primary divisions: Aspen University and CRNA University. Aspen University provides fully online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in fields such as business administration, health sciences, nursing and education. CRNA University specializes in nurse anesthesia education at the doctoral level, combining online didactic coursework with supervised clinical practice at several U.S.

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