Centennial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Centennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $80.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Further Reading

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