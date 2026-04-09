Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Angeliki Frangou Purchases 1,208 Shares

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.40 per share, with a total value of $86,251.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,692,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,034,361.20. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.09 per share, with a total value of $82,215.57.

On Monday, April 6th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,200 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $84,564.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,229 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.46 per share, with a total value of $85,366.34.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,234 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.21 per share, with a total value of $84,171.14.

On Monday, March 23rd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,289 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $83,617.43.

On Friday, March 20th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,247 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.71 per share, with a total value of $83,187.37.

On Thursday, March 19th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,235 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $82,745.00.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 4.6%

NMM stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.99. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners LP will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 64.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $580,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

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Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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