Brokers Issue Forecasts for Associated Banc Q2 Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Associated Banc had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Associated Banc declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $65,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,399.95. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $427,640.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,811.03. This trade represents a 27.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock worth $677,789 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Associated Banc by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,951 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 496,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

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Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

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