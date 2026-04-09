Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,446,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,538,000 after buying an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,945,000 after buying an additional 132,637 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 989,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 822,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $458.00 to $448.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 5.6%

NYSE ROK opened at $389.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total value of $4,891,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,094. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,786,132 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.