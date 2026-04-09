Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 14,207 Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,685,000 after buying an additional 701,063 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Ingredion by 22.0% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,655,000 after acquiring an additional 238,420 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2,409.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 198,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 118.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 146,874 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 36.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 517,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after acquiring an additional 137,922 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $429,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,312. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,010 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $141.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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