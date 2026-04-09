Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Director Laurie Harris Sells 5,531 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Harris sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $60,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,945.89. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Hagerty Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

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Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 44.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,047,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,359 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 127.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 2,261,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,754 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 787,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 47.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,664,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 853,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hagerty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hagerty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hagerty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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About Hagerty

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Hagerty is a specialized automotive lifestyle and insurance company that caters primarily to collectible car enthusiasts. Its core business centers on offering classic vehicle insurance policies designed to protect antique, vintage and specialty automobiles, motorcycles and boats. These policies typically feature agreed-value coverage, flexible usage options and access to restoration services, aligning with the unique needs of collectors and hobbyists.

Beyond insurance, Hagerty operates a comprehensive suite of community and content services under its automotive lifestyle brand.

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