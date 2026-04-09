Equities Analysts Set Expectations for COCP Q1 Earnings

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

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Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cocrystal Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.24% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,888,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,123.45. This represents a 2.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cocrystal Pharma

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Cocrystal Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. Utilizing an integrated structure-guided drug design platform, the company combines x-ray crystallography, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize small molecule inhibitors targeting key viral enzymes. This approach is intended to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from discovery through preclinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical programs aimed at treating respiratory and systemic viral infections.

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