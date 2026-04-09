Centennial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Centennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,932,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $189.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.58 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

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