Centennial Advisors LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF $SCEC

Centennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:SCEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Centennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centennial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCEC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 204,428 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $583,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 533,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,646 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 1,785,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter.

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Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF Profile

The Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF (SCEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing on a diversified fixed income portfolio, which includes investment-grade and high-yield, USD-denominated bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income and a competitive total return. SCEC was launched on Mar 14, 2025 and is issued by Sterling Capital.

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