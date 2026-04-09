Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) EVP Shelly Brown Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) EVP Shelly Brown sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,147 shares in the company, valued at $13,614,174. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shelly Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, Shelly Brown sold 2,357 shares of Miami International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $97,414.81.

On Monday, March 23rd, Shelly Brown sold 25,932 shares of Miami International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,905.56.

Miami International Trading Up 2.1%

MIAX opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.15. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Miami International ( NYSE:MIAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Miami International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Miami International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Miami International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

View Our Latest Report on Miami International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miami International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miami International by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,025,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,282,000 after purchasing an additional 595,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Miami International by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 820,246 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Miami International by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 279,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 228,531 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miami International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

About Miami International

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Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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