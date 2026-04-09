Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5,385.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:MHK opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $595,165.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,942.65. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $143.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

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Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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