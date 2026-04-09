Brookline Capital Markets Estimates UNCY Q2 Earnings

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Markets issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Raja expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.81. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.36).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 52,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

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Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

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