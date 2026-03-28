Sherman Wealth Management LLC Invests $650,000 in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY

Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:ISPY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPY. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 12,493.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ISPY opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.72.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. ISPY was launched on Dec 18, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

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