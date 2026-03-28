Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 199,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,928,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $1,128,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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