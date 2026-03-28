PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,539 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 26th total of 31,935 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,583 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUNI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 60.8% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 108,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period.

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PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 372,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,653. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

Further Reading

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