Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

JSML traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,585. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $271.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61.

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Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

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The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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