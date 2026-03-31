Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 179,170 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 26th total of 230,612 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Happy City

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happy City stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Happy City worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Happy City Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:HCHL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,528. Happy City has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Happy City in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Happy City has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Happy City

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Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.

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