GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,234,585 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 26th total of 970,738 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GCI Liberty Inc. - Series C GCI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLIBK

Institutional Trading of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group Trading Up 1.4%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 422,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,431. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group

(Get Free Report)

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. - Series C GCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. - Series C GCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.