Head-To-Head Survey: TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) & 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 1 1 8 0 2.70 TransCode Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and TransCode Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 235.66%. TransCode Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,152.03%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and TransCode Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -164.43% -31.75% -28.30% TransCode Therapeutics N/A -440.64% -205.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and TransCode Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $85.21 million 5.58 -$140.11 million ($2.42) -3.85 TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$16.75 million ($27.24) -0.32

TransCode Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats TransCode Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

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4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About TransCode Therapeutics

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TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

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