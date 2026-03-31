Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 227,225 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 26th total of 291,009 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Waterdrop Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:WDH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 290,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,065. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $589.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

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Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.69 million. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDH

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc (NYSE: WDH) is a China-based insurtech and health protection platform that leverages digital technology to connect consumers with insurance and healthcare services. Through its mobile app and online marketplace, Waterdrop offers a range of microinsurance and critical illness products designed to provide affordable coverage for everyday risks. The platform also features crowdfunding channels that enable users to contribute to medical expense relief for individuals facing serious health challenges.

Since its founding in 2016 and headquartered in Shanghai, Waterdrop has grown its partner network to include leading insurance carriers and medical institutions across mainland China.

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