Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,003,147 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 26th total of 3,840,469 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,478,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sasol Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SSL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,216. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Sasol has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Sasol by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 347.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

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