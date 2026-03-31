Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,430 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 26th total of 122,071 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Infobird in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Infobird Stock Down 6.0%

Infobird Company Profile

Shares of IFBD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Infobird has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

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Infobird Co, Ltd. is a cloud-based communications software and services provider listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker IFBD. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company specializes in delivering SaaS solutions for customer engagement and contact center management. Leveraging a cloud-native architecture, Infobird’s platform enables enterprises to streamline their customer service operations by integrating voice, SMS, social media messaging and web chat channels into a unified system.

At the core of Infobird’s offerings is its iBird Cloud platform, which combines omnichannel contact center capabilities with AI-powered features such as chatbots, intelligent self-service and analytics.

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