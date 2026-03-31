Short Interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Declines By 18.7%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,792 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 26th total of 2,205 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NextNav Price Performance

NNAVW stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. NextNav has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

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About NextNav

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NextNav is a technology company that specializes in next-generation location services, offering a precision positioning platform designed to deliver accurate latitude, longitude and altitude information across a variety of environments. Leveraging a network of ground-based transmitters and advanced signal-processing techniques, NextNav’s system extends the capabilities of traditional satellite-based positioning to deliver reliable indoor and urban canyon coverage. Its service is architected to support applications ranging from emergency response and public safety to asset tracking, IoT, drones and augmented reality.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its Pinnacle positioning system, which provides z-axis (vertical) location data with floor-level accuracy.

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