PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,512,234 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 26th total of 1,987,377 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 571,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4%

PLBY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 993,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,044. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $174.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.60.

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PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in PLBY Group by 57.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 7,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

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PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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