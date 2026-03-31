Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,898,892 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 26th total of 4,975,803 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,034,929 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.0%

EXR stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.90. 1,493,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

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Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 140.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,430,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,680,000 after buying an additional 161,171 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,910,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,599,000 after acquiring an additional 230,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,606,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,161,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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