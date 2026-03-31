Short Interest in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Rises By 17.8%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 969,653 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 26th total of 823,475 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $234.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

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Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.92. The stock had a trading volume of 102,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.29. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $185.34 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.20%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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