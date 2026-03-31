Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Venu had a negative net margin of 238.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Here are the key takeaways from Venu’s conference call:

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Venu closed an $86 million raise and says its cash/assets have increased to over $370 million (up from ~$83M over the past 24 months), strengthening the company’s reported liquidity and balance sheet position.

Venu closed an raise and says its cash/assets have increased to over (up from ~$83M over the past 24 months), strengthening the company’s reported liquidity and balance sheet position. A third?party appraisal values the portfolio at an as?completed $1.24 billion (~$12 per share fully diluted), highlighting a material gap between market/appraised value and GAAP carrying amounts driven by municipality?contributed assets.

A third?party appraisal values the portfolio at an as?completed (~$12 per share fully diluted), highlighting a material gap between market/appraised value and GAAP carrying amounts driven by municipality?contributed assets. Total revenue for 2025 was $17.0 million versus $17.8 million in 2024, so top?line results were essentially flat even as the company completed a $14 million sale?leaseback that generated a $6.6 million development profit.

Total revenue for 2025 was $17.0 million versus $17.8 million in 2024, so top?line results were essentially flat even as the company completed a $14 million sale?leaseback that generated a $6.6 million development profit. Operational momentum: Ford Amphitheatre revenue rose 94% YoY, bookings and promoter demand are increasing, and new large venues are slated to open (Broken Arrow targeted Fall 2026; 20,000?seat McKinney amp targeted Q1 2027) as Venu pursues a ~40?location network with Live Nation and other partners.

Operational momentum: Ford Amphitheatre revenue rose 94% YoY, bookings and promoter demand are increasing, and new large venues are slated to open (Broken Arrow targeted Fall 2026; 20,000?seat McKinney amp targeted Q1 2027) as Venu pursues a ~40?location network with Live Nation and other partners. Asset sales/ownership products are scaling—Luxe FireSuite and Aikman Club sales reached $126 million (up 62% YoY) and the triple?net leaseback model launched mid?2025 already accounts for ~25% of FireSuite sales; a nationwide sales campaign begins April 15.

Venu Stock Performance

VENU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 470,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,346. Venu has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Venu

Institutional Trading of Venu

In other Venu news, CEO Jay W. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 9,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,335,524.20. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the third quarter valued at $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Venu by 56.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 489,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Venu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Venu in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Venu during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Venu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venu

About Venu

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Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

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