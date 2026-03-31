VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million.

VolitionRX Trading Up 6.3%

VNRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,929,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,654,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. VolitionRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNRX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of VolitionRX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in VolitionRX by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67,848 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in VolitionRX in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRX by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 329,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRX, traded as VNRX on the NYSE American exchange, is a pioneering life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Utilizing proprietary technology to analyze circulating nucleosomes in blood samples, the company’s platform identifies disease-specific epigenetic and biochemical signatures. By offering blood-based screening solutions, VolitionRX aims to deliver alternatives to invasive, costly and time-consuming procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis.

The company’s flagship product suite, branded as Nu.Q, comprises assays designed to detect biomarkers associated with a range of malignancies, including colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancers, as well as other systemic conditions.

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