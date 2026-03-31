Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Update

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,428,950 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 26th total of 13,224,628 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,018,353 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

GBTG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,852. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.01%.The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.